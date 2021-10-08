Afghanistan: parents ready to sell their babies to survive in Kabul

A mother’s tears on a Kabul street (Afghanistan). Her mason husband has no more work or money. To survive, they made a terrible decision: sell their baby, a one month old daughter, which will allow them to feed their eldest son. They fled the advancing Taliban and came to the capital, believing the fundamentalists would not take the city. Since the arrival of the Taliban, whose security is the priority, the Afghans have been prepared to make terrible sacrifices.





Since their seizure of power, humanitarian aid has stopped arriving, while 18 million Afghans depend on it. As a result, the country sinks into misery. In front of all the banks in Kabul, hundreds of men wait to try to withdraw money: 170 euros authorized per week. “There are twelve of us in the family, I have 43,000 euros in my account and I can only withdraw 170 euros “, plague an inhabitant. In the markets, everything is for sale to buy flour or pay the rent. Poverty and fear drive many Afghans to flee abroad. Every day, hundreds of people wait outside the Iranian embassy in Kabul to try to obtain a visa.