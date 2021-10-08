after beating Bruno, the young candidate already wants to give up and makes a surprising admission

Since January 20, Bruno has been the midday master of the show “Les 12 Coups de Midi”. This Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the great champion was finally eliminated after 252 participations and a multitude of records. In addition to becoming the show’s biggest champion, he broke the game show participation record around the world. Bruno thus left with more than a million euros in gifts and winnings after being dethroned by… Loris!

The candidate who has achieved the feat of bringing down Bruno is a medical student and aspires to become a cardiologist. “It’s extraordinary ! It’s an honor to have been able to win against Bruno, the greatest master of midday ” said the new champion. However, Loris, already evokes his departure.





In an interview with the Parisian, Loris immediately assured that he does not intend to stay as long as Bruno on the show. If the young man thinks of leaving, it is quite simply because he does not have the time to devote himself to it. “Me, I have my studies to follow. Not sure if I skip classes for the show” he confessed.

Loris is nevertheless aware that he is today considered a candidate like no other since he managed to eliminate the greatest champion of the game: “It took me several days to come back down to Earth. It made me weird. But he had no hard feelings. He was even happy that I replaced him. I can understand it when we have made so much money. He had nothing more to prove. And then, it’s trying a day of filming. So, chain them… “.

Eleanor de la Fontaine