After Fortnite, Apple could be shaken again, this time by Tinder

After a complaint from the Match Group (Tinder), the Netherlands antitrust regulator believes that Apple has abused its dominant position on the App Store. Here is why it could have important consequences.

Even if it is doing much better than one might think, Apple has had a hard time because of Fortnite and was forced by the American justice to give way. At least most of the storm caused by the affair between him and the studio Epic Games seemed to have passed. This was without counting the developers of Tinder, also fervent detractors of the firm at the apple and its policy on the App Store. The latter got a first sign of victory in the Netherlands which has the potential to really hurt Apple.

To fully understand, let’s take a look at the half-hearted success of Epic Games against Apple. The publisher of Fortnite managed to convince the judges to force Apple to allow developers to offer a link to an alternative payment system to that of the App Store. In other words, they will have the right to bypass the 15 to 30% commission imposed by the American giant until then on the vast majority of in-app purchases.





Nice feat, but then why was the victory not complete? Quite simply because Epic has failed to prove a point that seemed fundamental to it: Apple’s monopoly situation. This could then have made it possible to point the finger at an abuse of a dominant position on the part of the company managed by Tim Cook.

Tinder, Apple’s new scratching point?

However, it is precisely on this precise point that the Match group – which owns the Tinder application among other things – could go further. Motivated in part by a complaint filed by this firm, an investigation conducted in the Netherlands by anti-competitive practices authorities in turn concludes that Apple does not have to impose the App Store payment system on consumers. developers. Except that theAuthority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) distinguishes itself by being “ the first antitrust regulator to conclude that the company [Apple] Toabused its market power in the app store“, We read in Reuters.

In all the countries where the multinational has been confronted judicially on this subject, it had never been found guilty of abuse of a dominant position by the authorities. An argument that Apple had not hesitated to put forward after the court decision in its lawsuit against Epic. “The App Store does not violate antitrust law. […] Apple faces fierce competition in every area we do business», Affirmed the brand.

The ACM – which had focused its investigation on dating applications such as Tinder – could therefore significantly disrupt the well-established discourse of the apple. We have seen it time and time again with Google, a company found guilty of abusing a dominant position can find itself sentenced to very large fines.

No fine for the moment

The situation partially caused by Tinder has yet to reach such proportions, but Reuters says the Dutch regulator contacted Apple last month to inform it of its findings. The ACM is not imposing financial sanctions at this time, preferring the more diplomatic option of asking Apple to make changes to its payment system on the App Store.

The case is currently under legal review and neither the ACM, Apple nor Match has been willing to comment on it at this time. Remember also that the owner of Tinder had joined forces with Fortnite via a coalition to confront Apple.