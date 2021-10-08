After lithium, Renault secures its nickel supply

The French manufacturer has signed a major supply contract with the Finnish Terrafame.





This supply should cover 65% of the needs of the future Douai electric battery plant. (AFP / MARTIN BUREAU)

Renault announced on Friday October 8 that it had signed a major nickel supply contract for its electric cars with the largest European producer, the Finnish Terrafame. This supply should guarantee an annual production of batteries of the order of 15 gigawatt hours (GWh), or 65% of the needs of the future electric battery factory in Douai (North), where up to 300,000 electric vehicles per year.

“The partnership with Terrafame is a concrete step forward in achieving the objective of reducing the carbon footprint linked to the group’s purchases by 30% by 2030”, underlined in a press release Gianluca De Ficchy, purchasing director of the Alliance Renault-Nissan. “The decarbonation and traceability of battery chemicals are crucial issues for electric mobility and the energy transition”, continued Gianluca de Ficchy.





Terrafame claims to have a carbon footprint 60% lower than the nickel sulphate industry average. Its bioleaching technique, a process for extracting metals by the action of bacteria, would use 90% less energy than average.

A target of 90% sales of electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030



In addition, this direct cooperation between a car manufacturer and a metallurgical player “fundamentally changes the battery value chain”, underlines Renault, which targets 90% of electric and hybrid sales by 2030. The manufacturer thus guarantees the supply of nickel to its partner AESC Envision in Douai but also to the Grenoble-based start-up of electric batteries Verkor, of which it is a shareholder.

Renault has already signed a supply contract in early August for lithium, the main component of electric batteries, with the German Vulcan Energy. With 6,000 to 17,000 tonnes per year, this contract would also equip around 300,000 cars.

Renault also wants to keep control of the second life of these materials: in March the group joined the consortium of Veolia and Solvay, which built a pilot plant in Dieuze (Moselle) to improve the recycling of metals used in the cells of batteries, such as nickel, lithium or cobalt.

Home of Terrafame, Finland is the only country in the European Union whose soils have proven to contain the main minerals needed to make batteries, including cobalt, lithium and nickel. The Nordic country intends to become a major player in this lucrative and growing industry.