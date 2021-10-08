After Messi, Doha aims for another winning shot at Barca

After having achieved the coup of the century by attracting Lionel messi this summer, PSG still has its eyes on the Barça. Doha would have unearthed another winning shot at the Blaugranas.

PSG, Liverpool and Man United are already shaking Barca for Gavi

Revelation of recent weeks in Spain, Gavi, the young FC Barcelona midfielder, is already on the shelves of several major European clubs. Having become the youngest international in the history of Spanish football, the 17-year-old left an impression in La Roja’s game against Marco Verratti’s Italy in the semi-finals of the Nations League. But it is above all the situation of the young Spanish international that has attracted the envy. Under contract until June 30, 2023, Gavi has a release clause of 50 million euros.

An amount that does not at all frighten big European teams like Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, according to information disclosed by the Catalan daily El Nacional. Eager to make a big blow in the middle of the field next summer, the vice-champion of France is in the ranks for the little wonder of FC Barcelona. Leonardo relies on the presence of Lionel messi to convince the resident of the Masia to join the ranks of Mauricio Pochettino’s workforce. A task that promises to be very complicated for the Red and Blue.





Like Messi, Gavi wants to win at FC Barcelona

The young Gavi is very far from following Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. In negotiations with the leaders of FC Barcelona for a contract extension, the native of Los Palacios y Villafranca wants to win in his training club. Indeed, according to information from the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the discussions between the representatives of Gavi and the club culé are progressing very well since the main concerned has openly explained to his entourage that he does not think of another destination for his future than Barcelona.

Joan Laporta and his family are therefore active to protect his lease and increase his release clause. The other Barcelona media Sport confirms this trend for the future of the young Catalan and ensures that the leaders plan to offer him a contract until 2026 with a release clause of 500 million euros. However, the fact that he is still a minor poses a problem, because according to the law he is not allowed to have a contract of more than three years.