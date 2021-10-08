agreement in 136 countries with a rate set at 15%, announces the OECD

After Ireland and Estonia rallied on Thursday, Hungary joined the deal on Friday.

The major reform of international taxation which provides for the establishment of a global minimum tax on profits is on track. The challenge is to curb competition between states and to tax multinationals more, in the lead the Gafa, champions of tax optimization. After the historic political agreement obtained at the G20 Finance in July in Venice, negotiations were initiated to define the technical parameters of this reform. The final negotiations between the 140 countries involved made it possible to reach a new compromise. The press release published on Friday evening clearly confirms the minimum rate of 15% and aims for implementation in 2023.

If four countries still refuse to sign, no more European state is opposed. After the rallying, Thursday, of Ireland and Estonia, Hungary, the last recalcitrant country, decided to join the global agreement. Budapest, which does not intend to question its corporate tax at 9%, would have obtained a gradual implementation. “ Hungary will be able to collect global tax using targeted solution Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said without further details. “Therefore, we unreservedly join the compromise found“.

While Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Pakistan still formally oppose the deal, India has expressed reservations, several sources say. New Delhi “wants to keep the pressure on until G20 Finance, next Wednesday», We specify.

Be that as it may, various parameters are acquired, in particular on the distribution of the surplus profits made by the 100 most profitable multinationals. The first 10% will go to the countries where the head offices are located. 25% of additional profits will be distributed among the countries of consumption according to the level of turnover. Which would make an annual cake of around $ 125 billion. This distribution key is the main reason for the blocking of developing countries which consider themselves to be le

