AirPods Pro are now … hearing aids

The latest update to AirPods Pro brings support for Conversation Boost, an accessibility feature introduced with iOS 15.

The latest AirPods update brings a number of crispy new features. The first, of course, is the arrival of headphones in Apple’s Locate ecosystem. When updated, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can be found very easily via the Find My app on your iPhone, just like AirTags.

That’s not all, since firmware 4A400 also provides the function Conversation Boost. Unveiled during WWDC 2021 on the occasion of the presentation of iOS 15, Conversation Boost allows, as its name suggests, to boost the sound of a voice around you. The surrounding noise is greatly reduced, and the volume of the voices is amplified, a bit like a hearing aid. Note that this feature is only offered with AirPods Pro for the moment, AirPods, AirPods 2 and AirPods Max do not benefit from it, although they also benefit from this new firmware.





How do I activate Conversation Boost?

In order to activate this new feature of AirPods Pro, you need to make sure that your headphones have the latest firmware version. To do this, go to Settings> Bluetooth, then click on the “I” next to your headphones. At the bottom of the page you will find the version of the system: 4A400. Note that there is no way to force the installation of this new firmware. This should be done when your devices are plugged into the mains.

As for Conversation Boost, it will have to be activated manually after installing the update. To do this, go to Settings> Accessibility> Audio / Visual> Headphone adaptation, and activate the option. Further down, then select “Transparency Mode” then “Conversation Boost”.