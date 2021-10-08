Alain Roche is no longer sporting director of the Girondins de Bordeaux / France / Bordeaux / SOFOOT.com

More

    As expected for several weeks, Alain Roche is no longer the sporting director of the Girondins de Bordeaux, a position he had held since August 2020. No panic for the current sixteenth in Ligue 1 since the former central defender des Bleus did not really revolutionize recruitment in the Gironde. In a very complicated economic context, Roche’s mission was to downsize the Bordeaux workforce.

    If Hatem Ben Arfa’s arrival seems to be the only perfectly handled case, the Canal consultant could have done much worse. In the small papers of Sporting Portugal last summer, Hwang Ui-jo was the subject of an offer to the tune of 12 million euros. An operation that had fallen apart. And all in all, with three goals and an assist this season, the Korean striker is the strong man of the Girondins at the start of the season. Like what Roche had flair.


