More

    Algeria revives 6-1, Burkina Faso does not let go!

    Sports


    Braked by Burkina Faso (1-1) last month, Algeria revived by disposing of Niger (6-1) this Friday in Blida on the occasion of the 3e day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Extinguished for nearly an hour and feverish defensively in the absence of Benlamri and Bensebaini, injured, the Fennecs found bite at the end to achieve a new card and win a 30e consecutive match without defeat.

    As paralyzed and shaken from the start of the game, Djamel Belmadi’s men in a very unusual way conceded the first situations to Nigerians who found the post in a closed angle. Out of solutions in the game, the winners of CAN 2019 relied on a set piece and a superb free kick rolled up by Mahrez to find the fault (1-0, 27e).

    Doubles of Mahrez and Slimani

    Not really enough to wake up the Fennecs who however made the break when they returned from the locker room following a scramble on a corner concluded with a goal against his camp of Oumarou under the pressure of Feghouli (2-0, 47e). The reduction in the score in the wake of Sosah following a failed recovery from Bedrane recalled the difficulties of the day for the Algerians (2-1, 50e). Feghouli, however, obtained a penalty that Mahrez transformed to sign a double and give the locals a little air (3-1, 60e). The entries of Belaïli and Slimani then did a lot of good for the Greens who gradually began to set up their usual beautiful movements to suffocate their opponent.


    After a counter led by Bennacer, a cross from Benrahma and a failed recovery from Mahrez, Souleymane then scored against his camp (4-1, 70e), then Slimani offered himself a double (76e, 88e) on Atal and Zorgane services. This card will do good to the morale of the Fennecs, but its impact is limited in the standings since Algeria, with 7 points on the clock, remains tied with Burkina Faso, which it is ahead of on goal difference. The Stallions have logically made short work of modest Djibouti thanks to a double from Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (45e+2, 48e) and goals from Troyen Issa Kaboré (51e) and Mohamed Konaté (60e).

    VIDEO: Mahrez’s new goal from a free kick

    The compos

    Can be an image of 1 person and text that says '23 STARTING XI VS Rais M'BOLHI 20 #ALGNEG Youcef ATTAL 3 Mohamed FARES 2 Aissa MANDI 17 Abdelkader BEDRANE 6 Ramiz ZERROUKI Ismael BENNACER 22 10 C 7 Sofiane FEGHOULI Riyad MAHREZ 11 Said BENRAHMA 9 Substitutes Baghdad BOUNEDJAH Oukidja- Zeffane Benayada Touba Medioub Zorgane Belkebla Boudaoui Slimani Belaili Kebbal- -Amoura f Lesverts.faf LesVerts mobilis OFFICIAL PARTNER www.faf.dz adidas Condor CocaCola ASPETAR ALRAYANE '

    Can be an image of 1 person and text that says' ALGERIE- NIGER XI DE DEPART 16. DAOUDA KASALY 19. HERVE LYBOHY 5. NASSER GARBA 18. OUSMANE DIABATE 11. MOHAMED WONKOYE SOULEY SALAMOUN YOUSSOUF OUMAROU 23. MADJID SOUMANA 14. MOHAMED ALI 10. ZAKARI ADEBAYOR 3. DANIEL SOSAH FENIFOOT ATON NIGER 1.NAIM 21. OUMAROU YUSIF 17.CISSE 12.MOUMOUNI 9.AZIZ 24.MAROU 26.ZAKARI 21. SABO 20.MOUTARI 13.RAZACK 7.ISSA #AllezMena 08 2021 STADIUM MUSTAPHA 20:00 TCHAKER '


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSoon two new SUVs at Mazda, the CX-60 and CX-80 offered in plug-in hybrid
    Next articlea prototype spotted with its memory configuration

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC