Algeria revives 6-1, Burkina Faso does not let go!

Braked by Burkina Faso (1-1) last month, Algeria revived by disposing of Niger (6-1) this Friday in Blida on the occasion of the 3e day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Extinguished for nearly an hour and feverish defensively in the absence of Benlamri and Bensebaini, injured, the Fennecs found bite at the end to achieve a new card and win a 30e consecutive match without defeat.

As paralyzed and shaken from the start of the game, Djamel Belmadi’s men in a very unusual way conceded the first situations to Nigerians who found the post in a closed angle. Out of solutions in the game, the winners of CAN 2019 relied on a set piece and a superb free kick rolled up by Mahrez to find the fault (1-0, 27e).

Doubles of Mahrez and Slimani

Not really enough to wake up the Fennecs who however made the break when they returned from the locker room following a scramble on a corner concluded with a goal against his camp of Oumarou under the pressure of Feghouli (2-0, 47e). The reduction in the score in the wake of Sosah following a failed recovery from Bedrane recalled the difficulties of the day for the Algerians (2-1, 50e). Feghouli, however, obtained a penalty that Mahrez transformed to sign a double and give the locals a little air (3-1, 60e). The entries of Belaïli and Slimani then did a lot of good for the Greens who gradually began to set up their usual beautiful movements to suffocate their opponent.





After a counter led by Bennacer, a cross from Benrahma and a failed recovery from Mahrez, Souleymane then scored against his camp (4-1, 70e), then Slimani offered himself a double (76e, 88e) on Atal and Zorgane services. This card will do good to the morale of the Fennecs, but its impact is limited in the standings since Algeria, with 7 points on the clock, remains tied with Burkina Faso, which it is ahead of on goal difference. The Stallions have logically made short work of modest Djibouti thanks to a double from Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (45e+2, 48e) and goals from Troyen Issa Kaboré (51e) and Mohamed Konaté (60e).

VIDEO: Mahrez’s new goal from a free kick

The compos