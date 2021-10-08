Alicia accuses Eliott of manipulation / Becker unclear with Claudine – Un si grand soleil October 14, 2021 (episode 752) | Such a big sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 4 in advance of episode 752 of Thursday, October 14, 2021 on France 2. Alicia wants to save her son at all costs. Eliott is divided, he does not quite know what to do. Are Claudine and Becker playing a dangerous game?



Sabine thinks Claudine is doing a bit too much for Janet by saying that she is sexy, sympathetic. Sabine saw her mother’s little merry-go-round, she warns her not to spoil Clément’s happiness.

Janet does not understand why Claudine did not use her married name. Janet does not feel that Clément and Claudine have not settled their story. He recalls that they have been separated for 12 years.

The CEO of AMC Portage realizes that Eliott is not in good shape. He says he has some personal concerns. Mathias accepts Eliott’s offer to help him in his business. They decide to have lunch together.

Eliott examines the photos on Eliott’s facebook and realizes that Gaspard was present at the wedding. Elise discovers that it is the brother of Sam Boisseron the ex-wife of Eliott, she speaks about it to AKim.





Alicia receives a call from the judicial police because Gaspard is summoned for identity theft.

Maître Claudine Becker meets Florent, Johanna and Margot. Claudine agrees to move into the offices but wants to pay her share of the rent.

Enzo and Clément share a lunch together: Enzo tries to understand why they cut ties for 12 years. Clément said that since it hurt, they preferred to distance themselves.

Alicia tells Elise that this identity theft was staged by Eliott. She advocates revenge on Eliott’s part. Gaspard supports Alicia in her remarks. A confrontation with Eliott will be organized.

Gaspard tells Alicia that he feels like he is betraying Eliott while the latter has helped him through difficult times.

Alicia calls Eliott telling him to tell the police that he manipulated Gaspard. She wants Eliott to take it all on him.

Alain rides a bike with Clément: Becker thinks Janet is a little jealous. Alain finds that Claudine has a great temperament and he found her attitude ambiguous.

Janet arrives at Claudine (finally Sabine) to make an update. Janet tells Claudine that she would like everything to go well for the marriage with Clément. Claudine says that everything is very clear with Clément. Janet says so much the better, but she wants it to be.

