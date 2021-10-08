Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite test: a basic but complete streaming box for Full HD TVs

At this point, the most assiduous may wonder what differentiates the classic Fire TV Stick from the Fire TV Stick Lite. The answer is simple: the remote control. On this Lite version, the zapette is lightened. The slimming diet is not to be blamed on the format: we find the same black plastic dress of any quality as on the other Fire TV Sticks and still a power supply via two AAA batteries (supplied). No, the economy is simply the absence of power buttons and dedicated to control the sound volume, as well as the four quick launch buttons. The lack of adjustment of the sound volume is also quite annoying in use, forcing to juggle between different zapettes.

The lack of a power button and sound volume control also results in the inability to control the rest of its equipment (sound bar and television in particular) using the HDMI-CEC protocol. It’s a shame, but the reverse is still possible by controlling the Fire TV using your TV remote.





However, the microphone is always present, which can be activated on demand by pressing the dedicated button. This has the effect of launching Alexa, Amazon’s assistant. The Fire TV Stick can then become a control center for your Alexa-compatible connected objects, but also allow you to launch multimedia content: “Alexa, start the next episode of Squid Game”; “Alexa, show me romantic movies” etc.

Amazon also offers an Android / iOS app. This eliminates the need for the remote control while adding the possibility of using any smartphone or tablet to enter text. An appreciable point for entering identifiers in the different applications.