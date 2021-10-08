Amazon is releasing a more muscular version of its Fire TV Stick 4K HDMI stick

Amazon is adding a new product to its Fire TV Stick 4K line. The Max version benefits from a more powerful processor (CPU MT8696 1.8 GHz, GPU 750 MHz) which offers, according to the manufacturer, 40% performance improvement. This makes it possible to launch applications more quickly and to increase the fluidity of the navigation. The manufacturer is increasing the RAM of its HDMI key from 1.5 to 2 GB, but persists in offering only 8 GB of storage, a fairly small amount.

The other novelty is the arrival of Wi-Fi 6 to benefit from smoother streaming. The device delivers a 4K Ultra HD picture with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 + and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. It is compatible with the Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney +, Molotov, myCanal and Arte services, among others.





Amazon is also announcing a PiP-like feature that embeds the image of your surveillance camera into the program you’re watching. However, the manufacturer does not specify whether this function is compatible with all surveillance cameras, or only with the products of its subsidiary Ring.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max benefits from a new Alexa voice remote with four buttons dedicated to launching Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and Amazon Music.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is sold for 64.99 euros, which is 5 euros more than the Fire TV Stick 4K, which remains in the catalog.

Source : Amazon