an open investigation against Chilean President Sebastian Piñera

This survey concerns the sale of a mining company by a company owned by the children of Sebastian Piñera, an operation cited in the context of “Pandora Papers”.

The Chilean leader in the sights of justice. The Chilean public prosecutor’s office announced the opening of an investigation against President Sebastian Piñera on Friday, October 8, regarding the sale of a mining company by a company owned by his children, an operation cited in the investigation of “Pandoras Papers “.

“The Attorney General (….) has decided to open a criminal investigation into the facts associated with what is known as ‘Pandora Papers’ and connected with the purchase and sale of the mining company Dominga, in connection with the family of President Piñera “Marta Herrera, head of the anti-corruption unit in the prosecutor’s office, told reporters.





The “Pandora Papers”, new survey of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and its partners, including the investigation unit of Radio France, revealed that many wealthy personalities still evade tax by resorting to tax havens. The names of some 35 leaders and 336 politicians from 91 countries are cited in these documents.