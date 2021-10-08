an open investigation against the Chilean president, Sebastian Piñera

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera at La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago, Chile on October 4, 2021. ESTEBAN FELIX / AP

The Chilean prosecution announced, Friday, October 8, the opening of an investigation against the president, Sebastian Piñera, concerning the sale of a mining company by a company owned by his children, an operation cited in the investigation “Pandora Papers »From the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), whose The world is a partner.

“The Attorney General (…) decided to open a criminal investigation into the facts associated with what is known as the “Pandora Papers”, relating to the purchase and sale of the mining company Dominga, in connection with the family of President Piñera “Marta Herrera, head of the anti-corruption unit in the prosecutor’s office, told reporters.

Sebastian Piñera on Monday denied any conflict of interest in selling the mining company Dominga to a close friend. The sale took place in 2010 during the first term of the Chilean head of state (2010-2015), again in power since 2018.

“The Attorney General made this decision considering that these facts could constitute when the time comes corruption offenses, with their corollary in terms of bribes and possible tax crimes, questions that will all make the under investigation ‘added Mme Herrera. Given “The seriousness of the facts under investigation”, the case will be handled by a regional prosecution, in this case that of Valparaiso (center), said the magistrate.





Heavily contested Dominga mining project

According to details reported by Ciper and LaBot, Chilean media integrating the ICIJ, the Piñera family sold its shares in the Dominga mining and port project in December 2010 to a friend of the head of state, for 152 million dollars, a transaction in largely operated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Payment of the transaction in three installments was conditional on the location where the project was to be developed not to be declared an “environmental protection zone” or transformed into a national reserve.

According to the investigation, the government of Sebastian Piñera, after rejecting the project of another company in the name of the defense of the environment, did not finally protect the area where the mining was planned, if although the third payment has been made.

The Dominga mining project is highly contested due to its impact on the environment. The Chilean president insisted that the reported facts “Are not new and are publicly known” since 2017, when an investigation ” in depth “ had established that no offense had been committed on his part.

What are the “Pandora Papers”? “Pandora Papers” is a collaborative investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in partnership with 150 international media, including The world. It is based on the leak of nearly 12 million confidential documents, transmitted by an anonymous source to the ICIJ, from the archives of fourteen firms specializing in the creation of offshore companies in tax havens (British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Singapore, Panama, the Seychelles…). Five years after the “Panama Papers”, the survey reveals the extent of the abuses of the offshore industry and its limited companies. She shows how this system benefits hundreds of policymakers, and how new tax havens are taking over as old ones convert to transparency. To read : “Pandora Papers”: a world dive into the secrets of offshore finance