Andy Delort will not play the CAN with Algeria, anger of his coach

“A little month ago, I received information from football players that at the time of his signing in Nice, Delort would have signed a document stating that he would not go to CAN. It shook me. but I said to myself wait and see“, first detailed the Algerian coach. Before we get to the facts.

Belmadi blames the player and the club

“Four-five days ago, he sent me a message where he said he favored his club in a competition with Dolberg and Gouiri and had to put the selection on hold for a year. These are words. I had a discussion. stormy with him. “





A version that the former Montpellier does not deny. Not playing the CAN (January 9 – February 6, 2022) is a choice based on two reasons: on the one hand his status as a replacement in the selection, and on the other hand the high objectives of OGC Nice, probably the most important aspects of his career.

“After this heated discussion where I blamed him and his club, I spoke with his sporting director who explained to me that he wanted his African internationals not to make the CAN. It’s oral. We are not. forced to accept it. ”

And yet on the side of OGC Nice, the story is different. If Delort will be well retained in the offensive sector, Youcef Atal, Hicham Boudaoui (Algeria), Mario Lemina (Gabon) and Hassane Kamara (Ivory Coast) continue to honor their summons and should not be prevented from joining Cameroon in January.