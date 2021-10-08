Anthony Colette as a couple: he confides in his companion, met on the set of Dance with the stars

In love with his makeup artist met on the set of Dance with the stars, Anthony Colette revealed in the pages of Public magazine why he preserves his private life from prying eyes.

Anthony Colette is no longer a heart to take! The dancer fell under the spell of a young woman on the set of Dance with the stars. The 26-year-old is not very talkative when it comes to his private life. Indeed, to preserve the anonymity of his beautiful, Anthony Colette never reveals his face. In an interview with the magazine Public, however, he agreed to reveal certain information. “She was my makeup artist. I fell in love, and her, not at all at first. She wondered what I had to stick her on, to have me constantly put on foundation. Sometimes I had to finish. brown on stage! Today we are fine. You have to have a stable life off TV where you go crazy. “

“You have to put the other in confidence”

To reassure his beauty about his highly publicized work as a dancer thanks to DALS, Anthony Colette redouble his efforts and patience. “In dance as in comedy, there is physical contact, rapprochement, he explains. So yes, at home there can be tensions. You have to put the other in confidence, explain to him. This is also why I preserve us a lot, that I do not display it, for the moment anyway. ” In an old interview, Anthony Colette confided tenderly to the radio: “There are a lot of things that I like about her. It’s just me who is most at home.” TO Leisure TV, he still declared: “All I can tell you is that today I am very happy!”

But you won’t know more: Anthony Colette would like to keep her privacy … very private!

