Anthony Colette: his meeting with his partner in DALS, the tensions… He confides in his relationship

For over a year, Anthony Colette has been a man in love. While he has never revealed the identity of his companion, it is in the columns of Public that he has agreed to make some confidences about his couple.

He is happier than ever! A few months after his breakup with Iris Mittenaere, Anthony Colette found love in the arms of his makeup artist. If the couple does not expose themselves on social networks, it is in an interview with Public that the dancer has agreed to confide in their relationship. While he can appear very close to his partners on the set of Dance with the stars, Anthony Colette revealed that it can sometimes make his partner jealous. “In dance as in comedy, there is physical contact, coming together. So yes, at home there can be tensions. You have to put the other in confidence, explain to him. This is also why I preserve us a lot, that I do not show it, for the moment anyway“, he revealed.

For the magazine, Anthony Colette agreed to talk about his meeting with the one who makes his heart beat. He thus confided: “On Dancing with the Stars, two years ago. It was my makeup artist. I fell in love, and she didn’t at all at first. She wondered what I had to glue it on, to make me endlessly put on foundation. I sometimes had to finish brown on stage! Today we are fine. You have to have a stable life off TV or you’ll go crazy.“A few days earlier, it was in front of the cameras of 50 ‘Inside that the dancer had made a magnificent declaration of love to his companion. “The person in my life right now, for me, that’s ideal. So I hope it will last“, he assured.

Anthony Colette: “My partner supports me in all my projects”

Very much in love, the dancer keeps talking about his love story in the media. Guest on the show Less and the city on VLmédia, he had already revealed: “She’s not known, she’s a girl I’ve known since I started the show and we bumped into each other several times. We get along very, very well. There are a lot of things that I like about her. It is limit me who am the most donf.” For Cine TV Review, Anthony Colette had explained: “I am in a relationship and fortunately my partner is there. It is often difficult to be alone and to manage a lot of things. It’s always nicer to have someone by your side with whom you feel good. I try not to spread too much about my private life, but my partner supports me in all my projects. She understands me a lot.“

