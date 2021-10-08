Apple iPad 9 test (2021): a formula that does not change

The ninth generation iPad retains the equipment of its predecessor. A 12-megapixel module therefore sits alone at the back of the device.





iPad 2020



iPad 2021



There is very little difference, if any, between the photos taken with the iPad 9 and those captured with the iPad 8. Unlike the 2020 model, on which Apple seemed to have improved the photo pane a little, the iteration of 2021 plays the card of continuity.









Xiaomi Pad 5 (f / 2.2, ISO 79, 1/50 s)



iPad 9 (2021) (f / 2.4, ISO 64, 1/50 s)







Xiaomi Pad 5 (f / 2.2, 1 / 14s, ISO 4734)



iPad 9 (2021) (f / 2.4, ISO 800, 1/17 s)



Faced with the recently released Xiaomi Pad 5, which teases it on the same segment, the iPad looks pale, day and night. Xiaomi’s new tablet indeed delivers more detail and better exposure in both situations.

Front and video module

Up front there is change. Goodbye to the 1.2 Mpx sensor, make way for a new 12 Mpx ultra-wide-angle module. More efficient, it allows the iPad 9 above all to have Center Stage, the person tracking technology introduced on recent iPad Pro models. The quality of the selfies is much better than before, even if the exercise of the photo self-portrait with such a large tablet remains perilous.

In video, the new front module allows you to shoot in 1080p up to 60 fps. For the rear module, nothing changes and the user is entitled to 1080p at 30 fps. Note the appearance of an electronic stabilizer at the front and rear.