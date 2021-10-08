Apple Watch Series 7: pre-orders are open, where to find it at the best price?

The most popular smartwatch on the market returns in a brand new version. The Apple Watch Series 7 is indeed available for pre-order, for a release scheduled for October 15. Here’s where to book it.

Apple Watch Series 7: where to buy it at the best price?

The end of the year for Apple is traditionally synonymous with the renewal of their flagship products. Last month, we were entitled to the new iPhone 13, but also to a new generation iPad mini. Apple has another novelty under its belt: a new version of the Apple Watch. The “Series 7” is on pre-order starting today, with delivery scheduled for October 15th. Good news, but beware: according to several rumors, stocks will be quite limited, because the production capacity on this product is apparently a little tight. The first stocks are therefore likely to leave quite quickly. The watch is offered from 429 euros in its 41 mm version, the same price as for the Apple Watch Series 6.

A new connected watch with a bigger screen

The Apple Watch has always relied on a rounded design and this is more than ever the case with the Series 7. The screen becomes more round, but also in size, since it turns out to be 20% larger than on the previous generation. The size of the watch remains the same, however, since it is the screen borders that have been optimized. The Apple Watch will also still be offered in two sizes: 41 and 45 mm.





Apple highlights the comfort of reading on this new connected watch, thanks to the larger screen of course, but also thanks to the screen brightness, which would have been increased by up to 70% in the “always-on” mode. So it will be much easier to tell the time without sticking your wrist in front of your eyes. It will even be possible to type text directly on the screen, thanks to an integrated virtual keyboard.

Apple also highlighted the strength of the Apple Watch Series 7. The glass used is 50% more resistant than that of the Apple Watch Series 6 and this new model gains an IP6X certification, which allows it to be resistant to dust. Of course, it is still splash and water resistant.

Finally, there is also a very pronounced “sport and health” aspect, this time with the arrival of a “bike” mode, which will detect falls and will be able to send an automatic alert to one of your contacts. Convenient if you go on a hike with others. The watch is also able to calculate how many calories you burn while pedaling. On the health side, there is a heart sensor and a blood oxygen level sensor, already present on the Series 6.

