Apple Watch Series 7: pre-orders are open

Let’s go for the pre-order of an Apple Watch Series 7, Nike and Hermès models included. The prices do not hold any bad surprises, they have not changed, with a start at 429 € for aluminum (and titanium cases are renewed). Deliveries and in-store sales will take place next Friday, October 15.

This generation does not have very many differences from the previous one, and even no more health function. There is an increased resistance to shock and dust, a faster recharging capacity, but the star this year is the larger screen on both sizes. It allows more information to be displayed with the dials covered with complications. It is also touted as brighter indoors (+ 70%) in the wrist down position.





Series 3, Series 6 and Series 7

It is useful to remember that the bracelets you have on your current model will attach to the new generation. Likewise, the bracelets now sold with the 41 and 45 mm references work with the previous Series.

If you have an iPhone with MagSafe, know that Orange still offers Apple’s MagSafe Dual Charger at € 115 instead of € 149. Detail which may be important for you, this support does not manage the fast recharging of Series 7. The surface intended for the iPhone can also accommodate an AirPods case (read Getting started with Apple’s dual MagSafe charger).

Update at 2:40 p.m.: For some models, delivery is now postponed to early November.