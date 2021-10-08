Argentina and Lionel Messi silent, Brazil laborious winner

. Paraguay – Argentina: 0-0

Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste did not find the fault in Paraguay (0-0). But they take advantage of the 0-0 conceded at the same time by Uruguay, at home against Colombia, to keep their 2nd place in the South American pool warm. They also maintain their three-point lead over their first pursuers, Ecuador (3-0 against Bolivia) and Uruguay led by Luis Suarez then his replacement Edinson Cavani, just as silent in Montevideo. On the other hand, the Argentines let Brazil stand out a little more in the lead.

Argentina, however, had a stifling possession of the ball, approaching 70%, and created the best chances. “Sometimes this sport shows that you are superior but the result is not there“, summarized his coach, Lionel Scaloni. But the Albiceleste sorely lacked precision in the last gesture, when it was not the goalkeeper Antony Silva who brilliantly obstructed him, as on this big strike from Alejandro” Papu “Gomez in the last moments.

If Messi has not really had a clear opportunity under his belt, he has brought danger and served his teammates with good balls, especially in the first period and through crosses, as a playmaker or support striker. The Argentine captain, however, lacked liveliness, in a good position in the opponent’s area, being taken over by a defender before being able to shoot (58th). On a free kick, the new Parisian shaved the post (25th) and shot away from the frame (56th). He then passed away, not very influential in the last half hour. The six-time Ballon d’Or remains at 79 goals for the national team, two more than the “king” Pelé who held before September this record of goals for a South American selection (77).

Joaquin Correa, the other striker aligned by Scaloni, missed the two best chances of the meeting, losing his face to face with the goalkeeper (12th) after a pass from Messi, and seeing his head pushed back on the line by Mathias Villasanti (60th). Angel Di Maria, the only scorer in the Copa América final against Brazil (1-0), did not really weigh, but could have become the providential scorer again if he had not unscrewed his shot in picking up a ball repelled by Omar Alderete following a cross-shot by Messi (12th). Such a lack of realism could have cost Argentina dearly, without the vigilance of his goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez on strikes by Santiago Arzamendia (5th) and especially Miguel Almirón (63rd).

Fans try to get pictures with Lionel Messi of Argentina after a match between Paraguay and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 07, 2021 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Credit: Getty Images

. Venezuela – Brazil: 1-3

Brazil was scared before overthrowing Venezuela (1-3). Tite’s men are even closer to Qatar, with eight points more than the Argentinian dolphins, who stalled against Paraguay, and especially 14 more than Colombia, currently barrage, which they will find Sunday in Barranquilla. In the absence of “Ney”, number 10 was worn by Lyonnais Lucas Paqueta.

Another notable absentee, Casemiro (Real Madrid), remained in Spain because of a wisdom tooth problem, was replaced by Fabinho, aligned in the middle alongside the neo-Marseillais Gerson. Brazil tried to take the game on their own, but were surprised in the 11th minute. Talented Toronto FC midfielder Soteldo, who is familiar with Brazilian football having played two seasons at Santos, overflowed to the right and his cross found Ramirez’s header.

Fabinho and Marquinhos, who were in the scoring, slipped and couldn’t jump to prevent the Dynamo Kiev striker from opening the scoring. Brazil had not conceded a single goal in the previous six matches of these South American qualifiers. Well launched by Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro sounded the revolt of the Seleçao, but his shot was blocked by the post (22nd). Too slow and predictable, Brazil had all the difficulties in the world to come close to the Venezuelan goals, while a twirling Soteldo made the defenders dizzy.

Tite was able to re-mobilize his men during the break. Thiago Silva initially thought to equalize with a header, but his goal was canceled for offside (56th). It is finally his former friend of the defense of Paris SG who put Brazil back on track, with a well-adjusted helmet shot on a corner (71st). Gaining in liveliness thanks to the entries of Vinicius and Antony, the Brazilians were more pressing at the end of the match and were rewarded with a penalty on Gabigol (85th). The Flamengo center-forward did justice to himself and Brazil could unwind and allow Antony, a young Ajax striker, to score his first selection goal in stoppage time. It was a again laborious, but Brazil still coasting towards Qatar.

