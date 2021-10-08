AS Monaco win after extra time in Kazan

After struggling in Roanne and being dominated in great width by the Metropolitans 92, AS Monaco went to win on the road in Kazan (80-88), for the second day of the EuroLeague.

After a failed third quarter (23-11), the Roca Team returned in 3 minutes (61 everywhere in the 34th minute). The game then remained tight to the point of ending in overtime, Mike James (14 points at 6/15 on shots, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 stray balls for 10 evaluation in 35 minutes) having missed one of his two free throws (74 everywhere). Extra time during which Zvezdan Mitrovic’s team quickly cut the gap with an award-winning shot from Paris Lee (78-83) and a big activity of Donta Hall (78-87), the two having fully put themselves at the level of the EuroLeague (12 points for the first, 16 points at 7/9 on shots and 8 rebounds for 21 evaluation for the second).





After this successful start in EuroLeague (2 wins in 2 matches), Monaco will now tackle a heavyweight in the competition: Real Madrid. But before, the formation of the principality will have to resume in the French championship against Le Mans, this Sunday at 5 p.m.

