Astrology: Here is the astrological sign that would be the most honest

Honesty is not a quality that all astrological signs can brag about. One of them is particularly known for being frank: Aries.

Rough stripping, “this sign does not have its tongue in its pocket,” confirms astrocoach Nathalie Marcot. People born between March 21 and April 21 have a habit of saying out loud what everyone else is thinking quietly, and most of the time, “without thinking of the consequences.” This Fire sign has a direct side that “can hurt”.

But whatever. For Aries, who is ruled by Mars, a planet symbolizing combativeness, you have to tell the truth, even if it is sometimes difficult to hear. Also an expert in inner connection and couple relationship, the specialist specifies that this character trait is also associated with Sagittarius.

followed by Sagittarius and Aquarius

Usually, this Fire sign “acts with loyalty”. These natives do not like “injustice, and have principles”. Ruled by Jupiter, planet of legislation, Sagittarius “respects its commitments and does not seek to circumvent the law”. He is transparent and scrupulous.





On the third step of the podium, we find Aquarius. Linked to the planet Saturn, representing in particular righteousness, this sign “does not support lies and betrayal”, notes the astocoach, which maintains a Youtube channel. Like the Aries, “he speaks his four truths bluntly” and is not the type “to live illegally”.