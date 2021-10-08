at 11 against 10, convincing blueberries crush Ukraine

Blue lightning struck severely in Brest. After stupidly losing two points against the Faroe Islands (1-1) on September 6, following a Meslier ball in a match ultra-dominated by the Bleuets, the France Espoirs team was keen to be redeem this Friday. Not easy against Ukraine U21, group H leader of this qualifying round for Euro U21 2023 at kick-off (ahead of the Faroese) and probably the most formidable opponent in this pool. To face Ruslan Rotan’s men, Sylvain Ripoll made 3 changes, 1 per line, compared to the last false note. Exit Badé, Camavinga (injured) and Mbuku, make way for Saliba, captain of the day for his second tenure, Thuram and Amine Adli.

The Bleuets started this game from the right end. They lit the first fuse through Diop who, well helped by a favorable counter, crushed his shot too much (7th). Under the impetus of a very restless Adli, the French, in control and sharp, displayed an attractive face in front of the supporters who came to encourage them at the Francis-Le Blé stadium. But the Ukrainian goalkeeper Neshcheret saved his family in front of Adli (13th) and Gouiri twice (14th, 24th), while Kalimuendo did not fit (16th). The red card received by Talovierov, for a tackle more impressive than dangerous on Truffert, did not help the affairs of the Yellow.

Evening of premieres for Adli and Cherki

The numerical superiority only accentuated the domination of the French in the game and the assaults multiplied on the cage of the Zbirna, which folded before logically breaking. On a service from Kalulu in the area, Kalimuendo, slightly off-center to the right, opened the scoring with the help of a Neshcheret yet impeccable so far (1-0, 40th). The poor Ukrainian goalkeeper could then nothing on the sumptuous strike cleaning his window signed Diop (2-0, 43rd). Enough to return to the locker room with a comfortable mattress, while having chased away the demons of efficiency from the previous month.





After the break, it’s time for the same attack-defense scenario as in training. Served in the right tempo by Gouiri, Adli perfectly crossed his shot to increase the score on the scoreboard, scoring his first goal from his first cape (3-0, 54th). Eager to preserve the organizations for the match awaiting his players on Tuesday in Serbia, the coach of the Espoirs allowed himself to run by offering playing time to Badé, Cherki and Cho. Serious, diligent and disciplined, the Bleuets did not want to stop there. Always with the same conviction and the same intentions, they kept their opponents underwater.

Like the Toulousain, Cherki was also going there for his goal for his first selection, on a service from Cho, after a high-class sequence in a closed angle (4-0, 68th). If Cho did not put enough power to add to the party (77th), Cherki despite himself pushed a shot from Gouiri to the back of the net after Adli found the post to end a pool sequence (5- 0, 80th) and thus seal the fate of this match. Thanks to this success, the Bleuets provisionally took back control of their group, passing Ukraine. For his 47th match on the bench of the Espoirs, Ripoll records him a 30th victory, which more is acquired with the manner. What to calm the many criticisms towards him?

