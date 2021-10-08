at least 50 dead and 140 injured after suicide bombing in Kunduz mosque

In Kunduz, at the scene of the attack. ABDULLAH SAHIL / AP

The takeover of the country by the Taliban in mid-August did not end the terrorist threat, as the attack on August 26 near Kabul airport had already shown. At least 50 people were killed on October 8 in a suicide bombing attack on a Shiite mosque in Kunduz, northeastern Afghanistan, during Friday prayer, five days after an attack in Kabul claimed by the jihadist organization Islamic State (IS).

The explosion in a Shiite mosque in the Khan Abad Bandar district of Kunduz was caused by a suicide bomber, announced Matiullah Rouhani, regional head of the Taliban government in charge of culture and information. At Kunduz Central Hospital, a doctor who requested anonymity said that “So far, we have received 35 bodies and more than 50 wounded”.

Previously, a local official from Médecins sans frontières (MSF), who also asked not to be identified, had indicated that “More than 90 injured patients and more than 15 bodies” had been taken to the NGO clinic in Kunduz. “But this figure will change, we continue to receive other people”, he added.

Zalmai Alokzai, a businessman who went to Kunduz central hospital to donate blood, confirmed seeing dozens of bodies there. “The ambulances returned to the scene to transport the dead”, he clarified.

Shiites regularly targeted

The mosque that was targeted. ABDULLAH SAHIL / AP

In Afghanistan, Shiites are regularly the target of attacks, often carried out by the local branch of ISIS. The explosion comes five days after a bombing of a mosque in Kabul, which left at least five dead and was claimed by ISIS.





The attack targeted the Id Gah mosque, where a funeral ceremony was held in tribute to the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban government and figure of the movement, who died last week. He had illustrated the rivalry and the tenacious and reciprocal hatred between ISIS and the Taliban, two radical Sunni groups.

Videos shared on social media, the veracity of which could not immediately be confirmed, showed bloody bodies on the ground or men gathering worshipers, including women and children, away from the scene of the attack.

“After hearing the explosion, I called my brother, but he did not answer”, said Aminullah, a witness whose brother was at the mosque. “I went to the mosque and saw my brother injured and passed out. We immediately took him to the MSF hospital ”, he added. A teacher from Kunduz explained that the explosion took place near her home. “It was terrifying. Several of our neighbors have been killed or injured ”, she said. “A 16-year-old neighbor was killed. They couldn’t find half of his body. “

ISIS in Khorassan has claimed responsibility for some of the deadliest attacks in recent years in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Including suicide bombings in mosques, hospitals and other public places.

The group has, in particular, targeted Muslims it considers to be heretics, notably the Shiites of the Hazara minority. In August 2019, he claimed responsibility for an attack against Shiites at a wedding in Kabul, where 91 people were killed.

He was also strongly suspected of having been behind an attack in May 2020 on a maternity hospital in a predominantly Shiite neighborhood in the capital that claimed the lives of 25 people, including 16 mothers and newborn babies.

