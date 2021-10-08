At least 50 dead and 140 injured in suicide bombing at Kunduz mosque

Afghanistan again struck by a deadly attack. At least 50 people were killed and 140 injured on Friday in an explosion in a mosque in Kunduz in the northeast of the country. According to Matiullah Rohani, regional head of the Taliban government in charge of Culture and Information, it is a suicide attack against this Shiite place of worship in the Khan Abad Bandar district. This attack caused by a suicide bomber comes five days after an attack in Kabul claimed by Daesh.

At the central hospital in Kunduz, a doctor who requested anonymity said that “so far we have received 35 bodies and more than 50 injured”. Earlier, a local official of Médecins sans frontières (MSF), who also asked not to be identified, had indicated that “more than 90 injured patients and more than 15 bodies” had been taken to the NGO clinic in Kunduz. “But this figure will change, we continue to receive other people,” he added. Zalmai Alokzai, a businessman who went to Kunduz central hospital to donate blood, confirmed seeing dozens of bodies there. “Ambulances were returning to the scene to transport the dead,” he said.

“A 16-year-old neighbor was killed”

Videos shared on social media, the veracity of which could not immediately be confirmed, showed bloody bodies on the ground or men gathering worshipers, including women and children, away from the scene of the attack. “After hearing the explosion, I called my brother, but he did not answer,” said Aminullah, a witness whose brother was at the mosque. “I went to the mosque and saw my brother injured and passed out. We immediately took him to the MSF hospital, ”he added.





A teacher from Kunduz explained that the explosion took place near her home. “It was terrifying. Several of our neighbors have been killed or injured, ”she said. “A 16-year-old neighbor was killed. They couldn’t find half of his body. “

Shiites regularly targeted by Daesh

In Afghanistan, the Shiites are regularly the target of attacks, often carried out by the local branch of Daesh. The explosion comes five days after a bombing of a mosque in Kabul, which left at least five dead and was claimed by Daesh. The attack targeted the Id Gah mosque, where a funeral ceremony was held in tribute to the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban government and figure of the movement, who died last week. He had illustrated the rivalry and the tenacious and reciprocal hatred between Daesh and the Taliban, two radical Sunni groups.

Daesh in Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for some of the deadliest attacks in recent years in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Including suicide attacks in mosques, hospitals and other public places. The group has, in particular, targeted Muslims it considers to be heretics, notably the Shiites of the Hazara minority. In August 2019, he claimed responsibility for an attack against Shiites at a wedding in Kabul, where 91 people were killed.

He was also strongly suspected of having been behind an attack in May 2020 on a maternity hospital in a predominantly Shiite district of the capital which claimed the lives of 25 people, including 16 mothers and newborn babies. The takeover of the country by the Taliban in mid-August did not end the terrorist threat, as the attack on August 26 near Kabul airport, which had already shown. more than a hundred dead, including 13 American soldiers, and has been claimed by ISIS.