Aude. To outsmart the radar in a Porsche, he changes the numbers on his plate with tape

The vehicle was impounded pending the decision of the Carcassonne public prosecutor’s office. (© Gendarmerie de l’Aude)

Do not mix up racetrack and departmental road ! On September 24, 2021, during a control operation, the gendarmes of the community of brigades of Quillan, in L’Aude, intercept a Porsche 718 S Boxter participating in a sports car rally.





Using black tape

They find that the vehicle’s license plate has been altered using black tape, transforming numbers and letters and thus giving another existing registration.

The driver, who also owns the vehicle, is heard for theft of registration plates and admits having wanted to outsmart the speed cameras.

The vehicle impounded

His vehicle was impounded pending the decision of the public prosecutor’s office. Carcassonne as to the follow-up given to this case.

The penalties provided for this type of offense are 5 years imprisonment, 30,000 € fine, withdrawal of 6 points from the driving license, confiscation of the vehicle and cancellation of the driving license.

