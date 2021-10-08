Audiences access 8pm: Lapix on the rise, “Quotidien” recedes, “TPMP” in small form, “Un si grand soleil” at its lowest

News

TF1’s “20 Hours” – Gilles Bouleau : 5.44 million (25.7%).

The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Anne-Sophie Lapix : 4.82 million (22.4%).

M6’s “19.45” – Xavier de Moulins: 2.68 million (13.3%).

Hearings

Anne-Sophie Lapix is ​​improving on France 2 on both indicators.

Magazines

“All sport” (France 3): 1.24 million (5.4%).

There was no “C’est Canteloup” yesterday because of the football broadcast at 8:45 pm.

Talks

“Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.55 million (6.9%).

“Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.08 million (4.7%).

“TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 718,000 (3.4%).

“28 minutes” (Arte): 626,000 (2.8%).

“C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 603,000 (2.7%).

“Aside” (Canal +): 63,000 (0.3%).

Leader of talks, “Quotidien” is in decline on TMC.

“En aparté” equals its lowest PDA on Canal +.

Suffering from football, “Don’t touch my post” is at a low level on C8.

Reality TV

“The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 457,000 (2.1%).

The after-8 p.m. fictions

“Household scenes” (M6): 3.51 million (15.3%).

“Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.34 million (14.5%).

“More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.81 million (12.5%).

“Un si grand soleil” is at the low of the season on France 2.

Médiamétrie figures