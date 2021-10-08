Audiences access 8pm: Lapix on the rise, “Quotidien” recedes, “TPMP” in small form, “Un si grand soleil” at its lowest

News
TF1’s “20 Hours” – Gilles Bouleau : 5.44 million (25.7%).
The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Anne-Sophie Lapix : 4.82 million (22.4%).
M6’s “19.45” – Xavier de Moulins: 2.68 million (13.3%).
Hearings
Hearings
Hearings
Anne-Sophie Lapix is improving on France 2 on both indicators.
Magazines
“All sport” (France 3): 1.24 million (5.4%).
There was no “C’est Canteloup” yesterday because of the football broadcast at 8:45 pm.
Talks
“Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.55 million (6.9%).
“Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.08 million (4.7%).
“TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 718,000 (3.4%).
“28 minutes” (Arte): 626,000 (2.8%).
“C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 603,000 (2.7%).
“Aside” (Canal +): 63,000 (0.3%).
Leader of talks, “Quotidien” is in decline on TMC.
“En aparté” equals its lowest PDA on Canal +.
Suffering from football, “Don’t touch my post” is at a low level on C8.
Reality TV
“The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 457,000 (2.1%).
The after-8 p.m. fictions
“Household scenes” (M6): 3.51 million (15.3%).
“Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.34 million (14.5%).
“More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.81 million (12.5%).
“Un si grand soleil” is at the low of the season on France 2.
* 7:40 p.m.-8:50 p.m.
** 8:50 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
*** 8:15 p.m. – 9:11 p.m.
Médiamétrie figures