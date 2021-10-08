Audiences: Camille Lou leader on F2 ahead of “Good Doctor”, Marie Portolano in difficulty on M6, success for TFX

The new France 2 mini-series, “I lied”, took the head of the hearings Wednesday in prime time. The first two episodes of this fiction with Camille Lou, Thierry Neuvic and Annelise Hesme captivated an average of 3.48 million curious people until 11:15 p.m., which represents a market share of 18.1% with the general public. according to Médiamétrie (11.2% on the FRDA-50). Last week, the unit “We do not erase memories” also starring Annelise Hesme was watched by 3.69 million viewers (18.1% of 4+ and 7.8% of FRDA- 50).

TF1 is only second with the continuation of season 4 of “Good Doctor”. The American series was able to count this week on 3.04 million individuals, for an audience share of 15.1% on 4+ and 26.6% on women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty. (FRDA-50). Last Wednesday, Freddie Highmore had brought together 3.29 million fans (16.4% of 4+ and 29.8% of FRDA-50).





On France 3, the return of Jamy Gourmaud at the head of “Monde de Jamy”, this time devoted to volcanoes and produced by Gaël Leiblang and François Ducroux, Elephant Doc * and France.tv Studio, fascinated 1.79 million people. followers, i.e. 9.0% of 4-year-olds and over (6.5% of FRDA-50s). On July 28, the broadcast of the previous issue attracted 1.58 million viewers (8.6% of the public and 9.1% FRDA-50).

Behind, we find M6 with a new entertainment presented by Marie Portolano, “Jean-Jacques Goldman: The great anniversary evening”. An offer that convinced until 11:20 pm 1.62 million pairs of eyes and 8.8% of the public for this production signed DMLS TV. On the commercial target, the market share is only 10.8%.

The League of Nations unites on TFX

In the rest of the prime time offer, on TFX, the Nations League semi-final with the Italy / Spain poster mobilized 1.37 million football fans, which represents a PDA of 6, 6% (4.3% on the FRDA-50). On Arte, the film “I Feel Good” with Jean Dujardin and Yolande Moreau amused 1.32 million French people, for an audience share of 6.3% (3.8% on the FRDA-50). Finally, on TMC, the action film “The transporter 3” gave a cold sweat to 971,000 addicts (xx% of 4+ and 7.8% of FRDA-50).

The hearings of the evening of Wednesday, October 6, 2021

1. France 2 / “I lied” – 1st episode (3,749,000 / 17.4%)

2. TF1 / “Good Doctor” – 1st episode (3,301,000 / 15.2%) 3. France 3 / “Le monde de Jamy” (1,794,000 / 9.0%)

4. M6 / “Jean-Jacques Goldman: The great anniversary evening” (1,619,000 / 8.8%)

5.TFX / Football League of Nations Italy-Spain (1,372,000 / 6.6%)

6. Arte / “I feel good” (1,319,000 / 6.3%)

7. TMC / “The transporter 3” (971,000 / 5.8%)

8. TF1 Séries Films / “New-York Criminal Section” – 1st episode (634,000 / 2.8%)

9. W9 / “Criminal investigations” (517,000 / 2.7%)

10. RMC Découverte / “The A40, the highway of the titans” (372,000 / 1.7%)

11. NRJ 12 / “The transporter” – 1st episode (341,000 / 1.6%)

12. Honey 25 / “Devilish” (332,000 / 1.6%)

13. 6ter / “Kung Fu Panda” (324,000 / 1.6%)

14. RMC Story / “Routiers: A daily under high tension” (321,000 / 1.5%)

15. CStar / “Back to the wall” (308,000 / 1.5%)

16. France 5 / “La grande librairie” (287,000 / 1.3%)

17. C8 / “In the hearts of the French: Christian Clavier” (270,000 / 1.4%)

18. Gulli / “Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse” (113,000 / 0.6%)