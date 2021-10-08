Audiences: Cardboard for the Blues on TF1, “Cash investigation” 2nd, “The best pastry chef” resists on the FRDA

Thursday evening, TF1 put aside its mini-series “Fugueuse” to broadcast the semi-final of the League of Nations between Belgium and France. A poster that attracted 6.70 million athletes, for an audience share of 31.4% of 4+ and 28.1% of women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) according to Mediametry. The previous League of Nations match broadcast on the channel, Portugal / France, gathered 7.18 million viewers on Saturday, November 14 (27.8% of 4+ and 29.6% of FRDA-50).

France 2 is behind with the return of “Cash investigation”. The investigation embodied by Elise Lucet and devoted to Dominique Strauss-Kahn, presented as “a man of influence“, interested 2.27 million curious and 11.1% of the public present in front of his television until 11:10 pm (7.1% on the FRDA-50). a subject dedicated to the use of our personal data, the meeting was followed by 2.02 million citizens (8.9% of the public and 7.8% of the FRDA-50).





“The best pastry chef” down in 4+ for his return on M6

M6 is in third position with the launch of season 10 of “Best Pastry Chef”, broadcast for the first time on a Thursday and also hosted for the first time by Marie Portolano. An offer that convinced 2.07 million gourmets until 11:30 p.m., which represents a market share of 11.3% on 4+ and 24.8% on the main commercial target, on which the program is holding up well . On Wednesday September 30, 2020, the kickoff of season 9 had attracted 2.70 million fans (14.1% of 4+ and 24.7% of FRDA-50. It was then the best launch for four years for this production co-signed by BBC Studios France and Kitchen Factory Production and even for its historic record in market share with the general public.

On France 3, the unpublished documentary “Chronicles of the tender age” brought together 1.45 million nostalgics, that is to say an audience share of 7.3% (0.7% on the FRDA-50). Last week, the entertainment “300 choirs sing the most beautiful songs of musicals” had made dance 1.68 million fans of the genre (8.7% of 4+ and 1.1% of FRDA-50).

TMC is in fifth position with the film “Le flic de Belleville” followed by 774,000 moviegoers, for a market share of 4.5% on 4+ and 4.3% on FRDA-50. Note the good score achieved by Chérie 25 thanks to the telefilm “A close range” which convinced 722,000 French people for a 4+ market share of 3.4% (1.7% on the FRDA-50).

Very weak feedback for the “Mytho” series on Arte

Far behind, we find Arte with the launch of season 2 of his French series “Mytho”, three of which were unpublished in a row. The first two episodes of the evening were watched by 280,000 French people on average until 10:40 p.m. The market share is 1.3% (0.6% on the FRDA-50). On October 10, 2019, season 1 began in front of 982,000 curious on average (4.6% of the public and 2.2% of the FRDA-50).

The hearings of the evening of Thursday, October 7, 2021

1. TF1 / Football League of Nations Belgium-France (6,702,000 / 31.4%)

2. France 2 / “Cash investigation” (2,273,000 / 11.1%)

3. M6 / “The best pastry chef” (2,072,000 / 11.3%)

4. France 3 / “Chronicles of the tender age” (1,448,000 / 7.3%)

5. TMC / “The Belleville cop” (774,000 / 4.5%)

6. TF1 Séries Films / “New-York criminal section” – 1st episode (772,000 / 3.5%)

7. Honey 25 / “Point blank” (722,000 / 3.4%)

8. France 5 / “The underside of the Statue of Liberty (677,000 / 3.1%)

9. C8 / “Balance your post” (570,000 / 2.6%)

10. TFX / “The labyrinth” (562,000 / 2.8%)

11. NRJ 12 / “Inheritances” (495,000 / 2.5%)

12. W9 / “Tamara volume 2” (391,000 / 1.9%)

13. Arte / “Mytho” – 1st episode (345,000 / 1.6%)

14. CStar / “At the heart of the investigation – 100 days with shock gendarmes” (335,000 / 1.6%)

15. 6ter / “The best of Marrakech of laughter” (263,000 / 1.3%)

16. RMC Story / “Secrets de conso: La folie du camping-car” (254,000 / 1.2%)

17. RMC Découverte / “Van Mecanic” (248,000 / 1.2%)

18. Gulli / “Beijing express: The infernal race” (112,000 / 0.6%)