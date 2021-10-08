Aware of a “problem” at RC Toulon, Bernard Lemaître will take stock after the next three days

After four defeats in five days,“Unsatisfactory results, far from our ambitions”, Bernard Lemaître invited himself to a press conference this Thursday to send out strong messages.
Without announcing what could happen next, he explained that an assessment would be made after the trip to La Rochelle, on October 24, in three days. “I hope he will be positive, he said. Otherwise ? I will judge at that time. I am pragmatic and realistic, we do it according to a situation. La Rochelle is in three weeks, I’ll see. “
Ready to part ways with some players
Is this an ultimatum to Patrice Collazo? ” Not at all. I work with confidence. When things are not going well, we try to trust people to solve them ”, replied the boss of the RCT, decided not to give in to the vox populi that calls for change. “In this kind of situation, you either blow things up or face the problem.” For now, I am facing the problem ”, he said.
Lemaître ensures not to fixate on Patrice Collazo, while adding that “There may be things to improve. I talk about it with Patrice, I invite him to question himself and he is voluntary for that. “ The president, while evoking a workforce “Upset” by injuries, rather aimed his players, who do not respond present. “The question I ask myself is: are we waging war with troops we are not sure they are 100%? “, he said. Asked if he could part ways with some players in the event of persistent poor results, the business manager replied: ” Yes. Absoutely. “