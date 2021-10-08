Aware of a “problem” at RC Toulon, Bernard Lemaître will take stock after the next three days

Lemaître ensures not to fixate on Patrice Collazo, while adding that “There may be things to improve. I talk about it with Patrice, I invite him to question himself and he is voluntary for that. “ The president, while evoking a workforce “Upset” by injuries, rather aimed his players, who do not respond present. “The question I ask myself is: are we waging war with troops we are not sure they are 100%? “, he said. Asked if he could part ways with some players in the event of persistent poor results, the business manager replied: ” Yes. Absoutely. “