Beijing fines Meituan, the king of meal delivery

Meituan is fined 460 million euros for anti-competitive practices.

Chinese digital giant Meituan, a meal delivery specialist, was fined around 460 million euros for anti-competitive practices, as Beijing tightens the screw on its technology groups.

The authorities have been particularly intransigent in recent months against practices hitherto widely tolerated and widespread in several sectors.

Beijing, which had first pinned the digital giants on competition and personal data issues, has since extended its “rectification” campaign to other areas such as tutoring courses, showbiz excesses or even video games.

Exclusive contracts with restaurateurs

“Investigation shows that since 2018, Meituan is abusing its dominant position in China in the online meal delivery market», Indicated in a press release the market regulator (SAMR). The group is notably criticized for having imposed exclusive contracts, which for example prevent restaurateurs from selling their products on competing platforms.





A practice “illegal”Under Chinese law, noted the regulator, who sentenced Meituan to a fine of 3.4 billion yuan (462 million euros). This amount represents 3% of its turnover last year.

Already in September, the Chinese authorities summoned Meituan for a call to order on its business practices, along with a dozen other start-ups. The regulator had given the targeted companies up to “the end of the yearTo get into compliance.

Improve the working conditions of delivery people

Food delivery is particularly popular in China. Every day at lunchtime, an army of scooter delivery men roam the streets of the country to satisfy millions of employees. The tech giants reign supreme in this flourishing sector, with a lot of smartphone apps and algorithms.

Under new directives announced in July, companies must now guarantee delivery workers a salary above the legal minimum and reasonable rates. This measure comes after several scandals that have highlighted the precarious working conditions of employees in the sector. Meituan had notably been singled out.