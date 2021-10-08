Belgium: a dejected Courtois still speaks of possession!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

Decidedly, Thibault Courtois dreams of possession day and night and has yet to put this subject on the front of the stage after the defeat of the Belgians against the France team this Thursday evening. While Belgium was in front of 2 goals to 0 at the break, Courtois spoke following this terrible end of the match for the Belgians, while he was downcast by the result. And by delivering his reaction, Courtois spoke again of possession, more than three years after having already spoken about it in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

“We played well in the first half, especially in terms of possession. In the second half, they pressed a little higher. We did not stay calm with the ball. We gave free goals. It’s a shame. I haven’t seen the goals again. But on the first, against players like that, it’s normal that they have the class to do that in the box. This penalty is a pity. We knew that 2-0 would not be enough against France. There is no frustration. Saturday’s match against Italy is useless. Being 3rd in the League of Nations , It is useless. I do not know why we are playing this match, “said the goalkeeper of the Red Devils, who does not let go of the case with possession!



