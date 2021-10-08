Belgium: A penalty, a pass … In Turin, Kylian Mbappé took his responsibilities

From our special correspondent in Turin,

If it was possible to go back in time, we would go back to the 10th minute of Belgium-France to bet with the us of the past that

Kylian Mbappé would end up man of the match with a goal and an assist, something we obviously did not believe at this point in the game. Admittedly, we watched the Parisian striker with the eye of intransigence, the result of the media agenda he imposed on himself at the start of the week, but his first steps on the lawn of Juventus Stadium – where his first experience in pro, with

Monaco, had ended in failure – Thursday night was not brilliant. Interesting once on his initial rush where his back heel is unfortunately intercepted by Denayer, often caricature and approximate, Kyky ends the first half without having worried Thibaut Courtois. 45 more minutes like that and the sky was falling on his head, and us with it.





But Kylian Mbappé is not just anyone. 50 selections at 22 years old, that gives you a good man. We can blame him for having the ego of champions, he has also proven to have a sense of responsibility and an iron mind. By dint of colliding, provoking and seeking the duel even if it means messing up several times, the attacker ended up finding the flaw in the Belgian defense by leaving the right dribble and the right pass for Benzema on the 2-1. Finally, he did not deflate when the Real striker offered him the equalizer penalty, transformed into a boss in the lulu. A succession of events that well deserved the praise of Captain Hugo Lloris.

“Taking on this responsibility is fantastic for Kylian. Of course there is talent but we know that he also has a winning mind. We’re all happy for him because he deserves it. “

The match against Belgium will have made it possible to erase some doubts arising from the recent sluggish performance on the part of Mbappé, who remained in six games without scoring a single goal for the national team. And to erase certain concerns which the player, so fond of marks of affection, had expressed in his last interviews: no, France is not better without him and yes, his teammates and his coach adore him.

Didier Deschamps, dithyrambic in press conference: “I always made sure to be with him, behind him. I recognized his determination at the Euro, he had very good intentions, he lacked efficiency. In September, he was injured. There are a lot of demands and expectations around him, but I have always known very well that the France team will be stronger with Kylian. I never had any doubts, it feels good for him personally, yes, but since his arrival this week, I have felt that it was a game for him. Easy to say after the fact, Didier, but here again, we are missing this damn time machine.