Belgium: Benzema exceeds a legend of the Blues in the scorers classification

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

Karim Benzema walks past. This Thursday evening, the Real Madrid striker effectively allowed the Blues to reduce the score against Belgium in the League of Nations, and to launch the rebellion. A symbolic achievement, since it allows the number 19 to exceed a legend in the ranking of the best scorers in the history of the selection. A certain Zinédine Zidane. Now, the 33-year-old has 32 goals in 91 caps for the tricolor, one more than his former coach in Spain. The former Lyonnais thus finds himself sixth, two lengths from the top 5 and David Trezeguet (34 goals). As a reminder, here are the top 10 top scorers in the history of the Blues:

1. Thierry Henry: 51 goals

2. Olivier Giroud: 46 goals

3. Michel Platini: 41 goals

4. Antoine Griezmann: 41 goals

5. David Trezeguet: 34 goals

6. Karim Benzema: 32 goals

7. Zinédine Zidane: 31 goals

8. Just Fontaine: 30 goals

9. Jean-Pierre Papin: 30 goals

10. Youri Djorkaeff: 28 goals



