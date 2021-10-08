More

    Belgium: Benzema exceeds a legend of the Blues in the scorers classification

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

    Karim Benzema walks past. This Thursday evening, the Real Madrid striker effectively allowed the Blues to reduce the score against Belgium in the League of Nations, and to launch the rebellion. A symbolic achievement, since it allows the number 19 to exceed a legend in the ranking of the best scorers in the history of the selection. A certain Zinédine Zidane. Now, the 33-year-old has 32 goals in 91 caps for the tricolor, one more than his former coach in Spain. The former Lyonnais thus finds himself sixth, two lengths from the top 5 and David Trezeguet (34 goals). As a reminder, here are the top 10 top scorers in the history of the Blues:

    1. Thierry Henry: 51 goals

    2. Olivier Giroud: 46 goals

    3. Michel Platini: 41 goals

    4. Antoine Griezmann: 41 goals

    5. David Trezeguet: 34 goals

    6. Karim Benzema: 32 goals

    7. Zinédine Zidane: 31 goals

    8. Just Fontaine: 30 goals

    9. Jean-Pierre Papin: 30 goals

    10. Youri Djorkaeff: 28 goals


    to summarize

    Karim Benzema walks past. This Thursday evening, the Real Madrid striker effectively allowed the Blues to reduce the score against Belgium in the League of Nations, and to launch the rebellion. A symbolic achievement, since it allows the number 19 to exceed a legend in the ranking of the best scorers in the history of the selection. A certain Zinédine Zidane.

    Florian Sermaise


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBelt tightening on supplementary pensions
    Next articlePlayStation: soon free PS4 and PS5 games … if the COVID-19 crisis continues?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC