Belgium-France: a “taste of seum” for the Belgian press, the French media are savoring the comeback of the Blues! – Soccer

Belgian newspapers stunned, French dailies conquered. Small media tour the day after the crazy victory of the France team against Belgium (3-2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations.

T. Hernandez just made Belgium fold in the 90th minute

Belgium woke up with a hangover this Friday morning, the day after the defeat against France (2-3) in the semifinals of the League of Nations. The Red Devils however led 2-0 until the hour mark before conceding three goals, including the last in the 90th minute. A disaster scenario for the Belgian press.

The fatalism of the Belgian media

The Last Hour uses self-mockery by titling “A taste of seum“, In reference to the reaction of the Belgians after their elimination against the Blues at the 2018 World Cup.”Still missed», Regrets Le Soir. The daily evokes a “cruel disillusion“. The term is even stronger for La Nouvelle Gazette which speaks of “curse“.

“Again, it does not go against France», Also notes Het Laatste Nieuws. The Dutch-speaking newspaper De Standaard mixes French and Flemish on its front page: “The day of glory (in French) is not again this time“. For the Gazette d’Anvers, Belgium went “from beautiful to miserable“. As you will have understood, the time has come for depression among our Belgian neighbors.

The French press congratulates the Blues “stunning“

On the French press side, the impression is necessarily more positive. “The seum, twice“, Headlines L’Equipe, a bit teasing. “France inflicted another painful defeat on Belgium», Savor the daily sports. The newspaper also returns to “a crazy final“, Referring to the three minutes that changed everything:”From the goal denied to Lukaku to that of Théo Hernandez, who sealed the victory, the Blues went through all the states in a few moments.“





In most national dailies, a word comes up regularly to describe the Blues: “stunning“. “Stunning and cheeky, the Blues are breaking the Belgian dream (again)», Writes Le Figaro. “Sublime and stunning“Prefers Le Parisien. “Spain must be warned: the world champions are back!“, Even dares the daily Ile-de-France three days before the final against the Spaniards. Qualified against Italy (2-1), La Roja proved against the European champions that she feared no one.

“The seum, twice“(The Team)

“A taste of seum” (The last hour)

“Still missed” (The evening)

“The curse“(The New Gazette)

What is your prognosis for the final? Do not hesitate to react and to discuss in the zone “add a comment“…