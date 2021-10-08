Belgium-France: what happened in the locker room of the Blues at half-time – football

Half-time in the Belgium-France match (2-3) was a real turning point for the Blues in this meeting. While the Habs were lying 2-0, the selector Didier Deschamps and several executives spoke to re-mobilize the troops. With success.

Pogba’s rage after the Blues’ third goal

I think you will surely see it on videos. (…) I hope that we will win on Sunday and you will see what we felt, a real energy… I cannot explain it. If there is a video, you will see it and you will understand. Asked about the speech given at half-time in the Belgium-France match (2-3) on Thursday in the Nations League semi-finals, Paul Pogba piqued everyone’s curiosity.

The French midfielder is right, something happened in the Blues locker room during these 15 minutes. Returning to the locker room dpits and mens 2-0 after goals from Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku, Didier Deschamps’ men found new resources during this break. She transformed the tricolor selection in the second period.

K. Mbapp – we said things to each other

We lost 2-0, we were on the wrong foot but we did not give up at half-time. We said things to each other and came back with real intentions , confided Kylian Mbapp, without saying more about these things, in a video published by the FFF. But we are starting to learn more about what he said to himself within the four walls of the French locker room.





Didier Deschamps first raised the straps of his troops and demanded more pressing, as he had requested before the meeting. With an offensive speech, DD still believed in it and said it to his men, asking them for pride, character, determination and aggressiveness. , reports RMC. The radio specified that the selector was annoyed but that he did not utter a legendary rant, as was the case in September against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1).

Pogba and Lloris shook the Blues

Then, several executives of the selection took the floor. Pogba woke up his teammates by playing the pride card. If we set a goal, we will make them doubt … We are France , recalled the Manchester United midfielder. Then, captain Hugo Lloris also spoke to demand a reaction. The Tottenham goalkeeper made his teammates understand that the first period was not worthy of a world champion team.

The message was clear: to play like a real team, to defend and attack eleven, to work together to show what the reigning world champions are capable of. We know the rest. The Blues have returned metamorphosed, they have evolved to the level expected of such a team. A team praised in the world before the Euro, but disappointing until its exit in the round of 16 against Switzerland. Sunday (8:45 p.m.), against Spain, France will have to prove that it is now at the level that everyone expects of it.

