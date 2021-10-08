Belt tightening on supplementary pensions

Supplementary pensions for the elderly will only increase by 1%, while inflation will rise by 1.5%. Many retirees will be impacted.



Bad news for retirees benefiting from a supplementary pension: in 2021, despite inflation which has increased by 1.5%, their retirement will not follow the same pace, increasing by only 1%. AGIRC-ARRCO counted fewer contributions during the health crisis linked to Covid-19, causing losses estimated at nearly 4 billion euros. Savings are therefore necessary in order to maintain a certain balance, in particular for current and future generations.





A deficit of more than 4 billion euros in 2020

The assumed objective is to restore the “equilibrium trajectory” undermined by the Covid-19, which caused a deficit of more than 4 billion euros in 2020. A loss which prevents Agirc-Arrco from respecting its “golden rule”: always keep it 6 months in advance over a 15-year horizon. If, however, inflation ultimately turns out to be above 1.5% in 2021, “an automatic catch-up” is planned for the next revaluation, in November 2022. Despite the belt tightening, AGIRC-ARRCO has reserves, which would be equivalent to 61 billion euros, which would allow it to operate fully for 9 months.