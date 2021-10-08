Benjamin Castaldi tells how Flavie Flament learned he was cheating on her (VIDEO)

Undoubtedly, the life of Benjamin Castaldi is strongly exposed in Do not touch My TV this week. In front of all the chroniclers, the journalist tells how Flavie Flament learned that he had been unfaithful to her …
Their romance lasted four years. Between 2002 and 2006, the love story of Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament was regularly on the front page of magazines of the time, especially following their extravagant marriage, then for the birth of their child Enzo. A nice break for lovers who fell in love with each other on a television set. But after four years, the love crumbles and the couple ends up divorcing. The reason ? Benjamin Castaldi confessed to having cheated on her. On the set of Do not touch My TV this Friday, October 8, the former presenter of Secret Story tells how his ex-wife learned of his infidelity.
“I had two phones because my marriage was in trouble”
During the show of Cyril Hanouna, Benjamin Castaldi confided that having had two phones during one of his weddings, cost him “a divorce”: “We end up being fooled”, he admits. He tells : “I had two phones, because hey, my marriage was on a little rock. I had forgotten my phone in the kitchen. And there comes a message, which I will never forget: ‘I’m playing for you tonight my love’“. Surprised by this text, the host of C8 humorously asks him if it was not Kylian Mbappé or Neymar: “She was an actress”, answers the man now married for the fourth time.
Flavie Flament goes wild
“What is this text”, rebelled Flavie Flament. At the time, Benjamin Castaldi, knowing himself guilty, did not know what to answer: “I was very bad and it ended like this”, he confides. Very soon after this argument, the host packed up: “I was on the radio at the time, I got up very early in the morning. One morning when I got home from the radio, I took a little nap and when I woke up, I saw the face of the nanny who was totally crestfallen “, he recounts. “Where is Flavie?“, he asked her before she answered him: “She left.”
Benjamin Castaldi, in a relationship with an actress?
But then, with which actress Benjamin Castaldi he exchanged messages when he was cheating on his wife? : “I won’t tell you”, he says to the other chroniclers as they insist. “Not very well known”, he finished by specifying. And after divorcing Flavie Flament, he admits to having had a short story with the famous actress: “It didn’t last long. My life was complicated back then”, he regrets.