Benjamin Castaldi: water in gas with Aurore Aleman? His astonishing confidences

Present on the Touche Pas à Mon Poste set this Friday, October 8, Benjamin Castaldi confided in the great vigilance of his wife Aurore Aleman.

Water in gas? Married since 2016, Benjamin Castaldi and Aurore Aleman are filled with happiness. A fulfillment that was only amplified when the casting director gave birth to their son on August 27, 2020. But like all couples, lovebirds know some obstacles. The chronicler’s wife Do not touch My TV don’t forget his past as an unfaithful man. This Friday, October 8, Cyril Hanouna therefore teased the former presenter of Secret Story by asking him if he was close to a new divorce at the opening of the show.

What Benjamin Castaldi replied cash. “Everything is fine but it’s true that my wife is very vigilant“, he first confessed. Aware that he was not the most faithful of husbands with Flavie Flament, Aurore Aleman would therefore remain attentive to his actions. “She is attentive to what is happening, especially on my phone“, continued the principal concerned. The man he could have been in his past in love would have used to have two cell phones to make sure you don’t get caught with your hand in the bag. But since then, he has shed his bad habits and only keeps a cell phone. “We end up being fooled “, he explained. He also lived it well with Flavie Flament.

Benjamin Castaldi taken hand in the bag

A past that Benjamin Castaldi never hid. In 2020, at the helm of TPMP! Open to everyone, he even revealed how one of his ex-wives discovered he was cheating on her. “It is a mistake that can happen and that cost me a divorce. I was with my wife, I won’t tell you which one, and she left. At that moment I picked up my phone and sent ‘Come quickly’ but not to the person who had to come quickly“, he recalled. His relationship with Aurore Aleman however remains solid.

