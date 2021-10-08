Bernard Tapie: the tears of Jean-Louis Borloo, collapsed after his homage in the church

The Marseille funeral of Bernard Tapie, who died on October 3, takes place this Friday, October 8 at the Sainte-Marie-Majeure cathedral. His friend Jean-Louis Borloo paid him a moving tribute.

The day of tributes to Bernard Tapie continues in Marseille. After a procession laden with respect, the coffin of the Boss of Marseille arrived at the cathedral under the notes of a song by his daughter, Sophie Tapie. After entering the building accompanied by the words of “Phoenix“, several members of the Tapie clan have followed one another to pay tribute to him, and in particular his grandson Louis who performed a song for him. But his family is not the only one to have expressed themselves and a long-time friend , Jean-Louis Borloo, was also able to say a few words. After delivering his speech, the weight of grief after the death of Bernard Tapie overwhelmed him, as the people present but also all the people who follow the ceremony on BFMTV were able to see.

“You went home forever. The gladiator is finally resting. The emotion is so strong in Paris and in France, that I am sure that you feel it, you, still so close, and already too far. (…) You never complained Bernard and, with you, man of hope, we know that living is worth it. Bernard, you were an arm of honor to all hypocrisies, and a permanent ode to life, to love, to the courage to be yourself. Death is crass, who thinks it can break everything, but death is mistaken, for I know the strength that bound you to Bernard. (…) You are at the house now“. The former minister concluded his eulogy with words from Rudyard Kipling and the words he had addressed to his son before collapsing.

Jean-Louis Borloo: “You were a man my brother”

It is by uttering the last words of Kipling’s poem, and adding himself, “You have been a man, my brother” than Jean-Louis Borloo’s voice fills with sobs before he returns to the bench facing Bernard Tapie’s coffin. It is then during the speech of Samia Ghali, departmental councilor of Bouches-du-Rhône, that Jean-Louis Borloo lets himself go to his sadness. Throughout Marseille, a whole people are in mourning while in the cathedral, the whole Tapie clan is united in pain for these moving farewells.

