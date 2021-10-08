Bernard Tapie: the unwavering support of his beloved dogs until his last breath

Michel Drucker was the guest of Pascal Praud in L’heure des pros, broadcast on Cnews, this Friday, October 8. The star presenter recounted his last meeting with Bernard Tapie, a few days before his death. The businessman was bedridden, surrounded by his dogs.

Michel drucker knew well Bernard Tapie and paid him many visits when the former OM boss was fighting against the Cancer. Moments he shared with CNews viewers when he was Pascal Praud’s guest in Time for the pros, broadcast this Friday, October 8. The presenter of Roll on Sunday came back on his last interview : “The last minutes I spent with Bernard Tapie, a few days ago, were extremely moving”, he assured.

Like Michel Drucker, husband of Dominique Tapie had a great passion for animals and especially dogs. And if the relatives of the one whose funeral took place this Friday, October 8, accompanied him until his last breath, they were not the only ones around him. His dogs were also present at his bedside as explained by Michel Drucker. “He loved dogs, all of his dogs were practically in the room, explained Michel Drucker before continuing, animals have this perception when they sense that death is lurking. They were there. (Bernard Tapie) had, I believe, the paw of one of his dogs in his hand, and he fell asleep after about ten minutes. “ Moments that will remain etched in the memory of the presenter of France 2, “I knew I would see him for the last time.”

How did a dog help Bernard Tapie in his fight against the disease?

Bernard Tapie had confided in one of them during an interview with Franz-Olivier Giesbert for the writing of the book. Lessons of life, death and love, released last June. The dog lover revealed that Boboy, a cane corso, had played a big part in his fight against cancer. “Boboy preferred my wife, but from the day he felt that I was weak, he started to take care of me, and not just a little “, he had explained, comments reported in Gala. And to continue: “After the operation on the stomach and esophagus, every time I had pump strokes, he would lie down next to me on the sofa, I would take him in my arms and, a quarter of an hour later , I had found the form, the energy. “ Since Boboy passed away. For a very long time, every weekend, Bernard Tapie was going to meditate on his grave.

