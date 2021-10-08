Bernard Tapie’s funeral: the symbolic farewell of his daughter Sophie to open the ceremony

Sophie Tapie wished to pay a moving tribute to her father during the opening ceremony of his funeral in Marseille this Friday, October 8.

A symbolic farewell. Bernard Tapie died on Sunday October 3 at the age of 78. “Dominique Tapie and her children have the infinite sorrow of announcing the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday, October 3 at 8:40 a.m.“, had first indicated Provence before asserting that he was “left peacefully, surrounded by his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his brother, present at his bedside“. His funeral took place in Marseille this Friday, October 8. For the occasion, his relatives gathered at the Cathedral of the Major at 11 a.m. to give him a ultimate tribute. When entering her father’s coffin, Sophie Tapie resumed her title The Phoenix, written and performed in homage to Bernard Tapie. In this song she evoked his father’s illness and the difficulties of its struggle. A very moving moment, which upset those present alongside those close to the businessman.

Heartbreaking farewells. Bernard Tapie’s funeral was broadcast live and viewers were therefore able to see the various tributes paid to him. There is first that of Louis, one of his grandsons. To the trumpet, the young man performed the song amazing Grace. For his part, Rodolphe Tapie, his other grandson, greeted his “Daddy“and delivered a moving testimony.”They say you don’t choose your family, but I’m so happy, so proud to belong to that one“, he first said before adding: “I am so proud to have given you before your last trip your one and only great-grandson, Hugo, 7 years old. Goodbye Daddy, you are at home here. With Hugo, we will kiss you every Saturday and tell you about the exploits of OM that you have propelled to the roof of Europe“. For Benoît Payan, the mayor of Marseille, Bernard Tapie “will be in Marseille forever “, he concluded.

Bernard Tapie: where did his tributes take place?

Bernard Tapie was a personality much appreciated by the French. His death was a real shock and many people wished to honor him one last time. First in Paris in Saint-Germain church then to Velodrome stadium in Marseille, city of the heart of the businessman, this Thursday, October 7. While the businessman has “expresses his wish to be buried in Marseille, his city of heart “, had revealed his family, is the Mazargues cemetery, not far from the Velodrome stadium that he will be buried.

