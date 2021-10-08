Between traffic jams and overflowing order books, the thousand and one faces of the economic recovery in France

A supermarket employee checks customers’ health passes, in Ajaccio (Corsica), August 16, 2021. PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

After a year of confinement in their small Parisian two-room apartment, punctuated by dozens and dozens of hours of videoconferencing meetings, Manon and Edouard, both in their thirties, have emerged from their summer 2021 in full swing. Since June, no less than nine weekends were devoted to their friends’ weddings or bachelorette parties. Events that had been postponed once or twice during the pandemic and which were finally able to take place. “We can’t take it anymore”, sighs Manon, “And on top of that it cost us an arm and a leg, between train tickets, hotel nights, gifts, our various outfits… This year, we won’t be giving away anything at Christmas! “ But what seems a tan for the young couple appears like a real resurrection for a sector – the events – stricken by the Covid-19, left with unexpected vigor.





Getting together “face to face”, meeting, talking to each other: in all sectors, recovery seems to rhyme above all with reunion. The 2021 edition of Sirha, the major food exhibition in Lyon, was full: 2,000 exhibitors, close to 150,000 visitors flocked to the aisles of Eurexpo. In Chantilly (Oise), this weekend, the atmosphere will be more chic for the Plant Days, canceled in 2020, “But we expect to refuel”, assures Nathalie Cassagnes, director of the Vie publique agency, which is working on the event. “People want to see each other, to meet. “ Enough to fuel the economic machine: production in France should globally return to its pre-crisis level at the end of the year, according to INSEE forecasts,

“Everyone wants to meet again! ” : this is also the conviction of Victor Carreau, CEO and co-founder of Comet, a coworking space located in the 16e Parisian district, near the business districts, and specializing in company meetings. In September alone, no less than 1,400 seminars, brainstormings and other management committees were held on its premises, ten times more than in June, and double before the Covid-19. “Many companies have observed the disengagement of teams, an increase in turnover and express the need to recreate a group dynamic”, he describes. And the “afterwork” explode: “We had a hundred in September against ten on average monthly in 2019.”

The return of traffic jams

The desire to go back to see friends, colleagues, customers or suppliers put the French back in their car, with immediate effect on traffic jams. Since mid-September, TomTom has seen a quarter more traffic in Paris compared to the same weeks in 2019, with peaks on weekends. But the return of traffic jams would be rather a good sign, argues Olivier Chopin, hotelier in Bordeaux, strangely delighted to be touching the ring road in the morning: “This is the most striking element: we spent eighteen months going to work without anyone on the road. And since September, the traffic jams have started to pick up more and more – as has my occupancy rate. ” Because the more traffic jams on the road, the more traffic jams at the reception of its eight hotels in the Bordeaux region, he noted.

