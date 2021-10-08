Biden to restore area of ​​protected areas cut by Trump

Joe Biden’s administration will reverse Donald Trump’s decisions to cut off three protected areas from part of their area, thus continuing to undo the disastrous environmental record of his predecessor. “In restaurant (the area of) these three national “monuments” (…), President Biden fulfills a key promise and upholds the long-standing principle that America’s national parks, monuments and other protected areas must be protected forever and for everyone. “, wrote the White House in a statement.

The national monuments of Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears, both located in Utah (west), and that of Northeast Canyons and Seamounts, in the Atlantic Ocean off Massachusetts, will therefore regain their original dimensions. Grand Staircase-Escalante will grow from approximately 4,000 km² to more than 7,500 km² and Bears Ears, reduced to 926 km², will even grow a little since the Biden administration has decided to keep 45 km² that Donald Trump had added, i.e. a new total of more than 5,500 km². The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts aquatic area is also being restored and the White House announces that fishing for red crab and American lobster will be gradually reduced there until it is banned on September 15, 2023.

Joe Biden is expected to sign this decree on Friday, according to the American press. He thus protects the balance sheet of his Democratic predecessors Barack Obama, who created the Bears Ears monument in 2016, and Bill Clinton, who created Grand Staircase-Escalante in 1996. Donald Trump’s decision to truncate these three protected areas had scandalized the concerned Native American tribes and conservationists.