Bitcoin is once again a trillion dollar asset

With the price of bitcoin having peaked at $ 55.555 over several months, it has reverted to a trillion dollar asset, a milestone for bitcoin enthusiasts, because while that doesn’t change much in the short term, it does. signifies the reaffirmation of a number of positive points which we will review below.

Bitcoin is an asset that cannot be censored

The first and most relevant thing about hitting the billion dollar mark again is that it shows that bitcoin is an asset that even the most powerful countries cannot censor.

In May of this year, China banned bitcoin mining, which sparked a massive bitcoin sell-off. Later, in September, it banned trading in cryptocurrencies, again putting downward pressure on the price.

Today, with the rise that we are seeing, all the harm that the Asian giant could have caused is totally eliminated. And not only has the price recovered, but so has the hash rate and is already on the verge of leaving behind the drop generated by the exit from the Chinese mining network.

Bitcoin is more important than several giant companies

BTC has long been in the top 10 assets by market cap, but now that it has once again surpassed $ 1,000 billion, now is the perfect time to reaffirm that it is bigger than the giants. of the technology that are Facebook and Tesla.





It is also larger than the largest investment fund, Berkshire Hathaway, created by Warren Buffett.

Further down the list are other big companies like Nvidia, JPMorgan Chase, Visa, Samsung, Alibaba, among others.

Silver is still more important than bitcoin in terms of market capitalization, at 1.26 trillion. Amazon is too, thanks to its 1.6 trillion.

In second place we find Apple, with 2.36 trillion, and the biggest of all remains gold, which has a market capitalization of 11.14 trillion.

It doesn’t seem difficult to compete with just one company. Now, to overtake gold is an uphill struggle.

But, if we take into account the possibility that bitcoin is becoming the ultimate store of value, it is not unreasonable to think that in the long run we could see a capitalization 10 times larger, and therefore a price 10 times higher.

Its market leadership is reaffirmed

Although the dominance of BTC has diminished, as currencies like ETH, BNB or ADA have seen their prices rise sharply, they are all far from exceeding the cap of a capitalization of one trillion dollars.

Since bitcoin is an asset with such a market capitalization, its strength is more than reaffirmed. Even if new or different cryptocurrencies gain popularity, BTC will remain the clear market leader for a long time to come.

This is very unlikely to change. This is 12 years of constantly growing history. It’s the asset everyone thinks of when it comes to cryptocurrencies, and it will continue to lead the way as the adoption of this young technology grows.