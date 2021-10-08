Brazil untouchable without Neymar, Argentina of Lionel Messi stalls in Paraguay

Brazil hovers over the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in South America. Tite’s men have a 9th success in 9 matches played. Traveling in Venezuela, the Canarinha, deprived of suspended Neymar, has nevertheless suffered. The Vinotinto indeed opened the scoring early in the meeting. On a service from Yeferson Soteldo from the right, Eric Ramirez deceived Alisson’s vigilance with a header (1-0, 11th). La Seleção – with Gerson, Lucas Paqueta and Fabinho starting in the midfield – created a good number of chances (Gabigol, Gabriel Jesus or Everton Ribeiro in particular) but sinned in the last gesture.

Thiago Silva thought to equalize, but his header from a free kick was denied for an offside position. It was finally Marquinhos, from the head, on a corner which put the two selections equal (1-1, 71st). Gabigol obtained a few moments later a penalty which he himself took care of transforming, all in finesse (1-2, 85th). The first goal in selection A for the goleador of Flamengo. Then, in added time, Antony, who was celebrating his first cap, took advantage of a superb center set back from Raphinha on the left side to score his last goal (1-3, 90th +5). More than ever, Brazil is therefore the leader of these qualifiers in the South America Zone.

Marquinhos scorer, Messi muzzled

Argentina, second, is 8 lengths away. Protected Lionel Scaloni, still undefeated in this group, could not do better than a draw (0-0) on the lawn of Paraguay. Joaquin Correa, on two inspirations from Lionel Messi and a love of center Angel Di Maria both holders, and Alejandro Gomez created hot situations while Emiliano Martinez held the house against the attempts of Santiago Arzamendia, Miguel Almiron and Antonio Sanabria. La Pulga, who were very close to marking the entire game, missed the target closely with a malicious free kick at the end of the first period.





Antony Silva, the Paraguayan goalkeeper, was making 8 saves, like on a big strike from Rodrigo De Paul and that love of brushed strike from Papu Gomez. Ecuador, third, won quietly at home against Bolivia (3-0), thanks in particular to a brace from Enner Valencia. The poster of the evening between Colombia and Uruguay ended in a draw (0-0), each selection having dominated a period of the meeting without managing to make a difference. Finally, Peru returned to victory, thanks to a success obtained in Lima against Chile (2-0), with goals signed by Christian Cueva and Sergio Peña.

The results of the evening

