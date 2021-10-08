Brazil’s unique performance

Mistreated by Venezuela, the Seleçao nonetheless signed a historic success (3-1) in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil trembled in Venezuela, on the night of Thursday to Friday. Eric Ramirez’s goal foul, scored from the first minutes of the match. Weighed down by this early opening scoring, the Seleçao, deprived of Neymar, suspended, then had to wait for the last twenty minutes to reverse the situation.

It was first of all Captain Marquinhos who sounded the revolt by equalizing in the 71e minute, Gabriel Barbosa then allowing Brazil to pass in front (85e) before Antony completed this Brazilian victory in added time (90e+5).





Long to give birth, this victory allows Tite’s men to enter the history of South American football. With nine wins in as many games since the start of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Brazil are ten straight away in the playoffs and erased their own record of nine successes in a row between 2016 and 2017.

With 27 points on the clock, Brazil has eight points ahead of Argentina, forced to draw in Paraguay (0-0), and eleven over Ecuador, quiet winner of Bolivia (0-0), and Uruguay, who could not do better than 0-0 against Colombia. In the last match on the program, Peru won 2-0 against Chile and have recovered in the standings.