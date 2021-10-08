BTC price soars due to bitcoin ETF approval

On October 8, the price of bitcoin (BTC) returned to its four-month high for the week, rising $ 2,000 in two hours.

BTC price exceeds Wednesday’s peak.

Data from TradingView showed the BTC / USD pair hit over $ 56,150 on Bitstamp, in a further sign of the bullish momentum.

Wednesday’s spectacular rally peaked at $ 55,800; this is the level that remained to be crossed, the pair having spent Thursday to consolidate.

I think we have another $ BTC pump coming right away. A brutal one, if I must say. – Galaxy (@galaxyBTC) October 7, 2021

” I think another BTC pump or another pump is coming. A brutal one, if I may say so. “

As traders anticipate further hikes, discussions beyond price action have continued to focus on the likelihood of an approval of a exchange traded fund (ETF) by the US regulator, and its implications.

It is highly likely that a Bitcoin ETF backed by futures contracts will get the green light this month, if not a traditional spot product.

However, as has been the case throughout the years-long battle to gain that approval, critics continue to argue that an ETF could ultimately do bitcoin more harm than good.

” Not many people understand that this bitcoin ETF, if approved, would have futures as its underlying“, macro analyst Alex Krueger explained in a Twitter thread.

Few understand this bitcoin ETF if approved would have futures as underlying. Futures are usually in strong contango (ie futures> spot), so at rollover the ETF would * sell low to buy high *, and suffer Contango Bleed.

Assets with strong contango bleed trend lower. Example👇 pic.twitter.com/fVa7Fu81Db – Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) October 7, 2021

” Futures contracts are often in strong contango (ie futures> spot), so in the event of a rollover, the ETF * would sell low to buy high *, and would suffer from the contango bleeding. Assets with a strong contango purge tend to decline. “

positive for btc on announcement (depending on how much price run in anticipation, if too much then sell the news) but not major long term price impact as smart money would not hold it long term… for that need a proper spot based ETF – Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) October 7, 2021

Alex Krueger added that a spot ETF would be the only attractive option for high volume institutional clients, as the futures based alternative carries excessive risk.

Opinions are divided on the merits of the ETF.

Analyst Willy Woo highlighted the general pros and cons of both types of ETFs.

I think the best thing about ETFs apart from their initial reach is the potential to stem BTC’s unit bias problem. The long term negatives:

Spot ETFs – increased sell pressure from fees.

Futures ETFs – potential for price suppression and more volatility due to futures dominance. – Willy Woo (@woonomic) October 8, 2021

I think the best thing about ETFs, outside of their initial scope, is the potential to reduce the BTC unit bias problem. The long-term negative aspects:

Spot ETFs: increased selling pressure on commissions. Futures ETFs: Possibility of price suppression and increased volatility due to the predominance of futures contracts.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, whose fortunes are already affected by the ETF’s potential approval, commentators say, continued to see the stock price negative against the spot, dropping to -17% on Thursday.

Company CEO Michael Sonnenshein reiterated his intention to potentially convert all funds to ETFs in the future.