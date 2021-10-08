Buyout of Newcastle: “A shame for English football”, according to the fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi

The buyout of the Newcastle club by a Saudi fund is “A shame for English football”, carried out in contempt “Human rights” and of ” Justice “, denounced Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday. ” I am very sad. I guess money is more important than anything in this life ”, told Sky News Ms. Cengiz, the day after the takeover of the English club by a consortium comprising the Saudi investment fund PCP Capital Partners and the brothers David and Simon Reuben.
Her fiancé Jamal Khashoggi, a former close to Saudi power of which he had become a fierce detractor, was assassinated in 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named by Turkish and American officials as the sponsor of the assassination. “MBS” later said he took responsibility for the murder as a leader, but denied any knowledge of it before it was committed.
The takeover of North East England football club, which had been owned for 14 years by British businessman Mike Ashley, has been estimated at around 300 million pounds (333 million euros) by the media British. He will give the Saudi sovereign investment fund 80% of the shares.
“A platform for the dictators of this world”, for a Saudi academic professor at the London School of Economics
“How can the players, the fans and the Newcastle manager come to terms with this situation? “, asked Hatice Cengiz. “Where are the values, where are the human rights, responsibility and justice for all? It breaks my heart to remind the West of these values. “ “It’s a real shame for Newcastle and for English football”, she hammered, asking fans of the club to ” to position yourself “ by his side for “Defend our values and (request) justice for Jamal. “
Before the takeover became official, Amnesty International called on the Premier League to tighten the criteria to be able to acquire a football club in England, “Instead of allowing people involved in serious human rights violations to enter English football just because their pockets are full. “
“The UK could become a platform for the dictators of this world”, warned Saudi academic Madawi Al-Rasheed, a professor at the London School of Economics. For her, the British come from “Sell a crown jewel to a crown that has blood on its hands.” “