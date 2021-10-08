Buyout of Newcastle: “A shame for English football”, according to the fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi

“A platform for the dictators of this world”, for a Saudi academic professor at the London School of Economics

“How can the players, the fans and the Newcastle manager come to terms with this situation? “, asked Hatice Cengiz. “Where are the values, where are the human rights, responsibility and justice for all? It breaks my heart to remind the West of these values. “ “It’s a real shame for Newcastle and for English football”, she hammered, asking fans of the club to ” to position yourself “ by his side for “Defend our values ​​and (request) justice for Jamal. “